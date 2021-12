KLINE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An explosion that took place early Tuesday morning in the Kelayres section of Kline Township put one person in the hospital, according to a fire official.

Fire officials say they received the call for the explosion around 5:30 Tuesday morning. McAdoo Fire Company Chief Robert Leshko said the explosion is believed to have taken place on the sidewalk outside a residence on Center Street.