Eyewitness News Webcast: Tuesday, April 21st

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WBRE/WYOU-TV: Governor Tom Wolf extends Pennsylvania’s Stay at Home Order until at least May 8th. Plus, a mass COVID-19 testing site opens in Luzerne County. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos