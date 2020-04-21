Eyewitness News Webcast: Tuesday, April 21st

WBRE/WYOU-TV: Governor Tom Wolf extends Pennsylvania’s Stay at Home Order until at least May 8th. Plus, a mass COVID-19 testing site opens in Luzerne County. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
