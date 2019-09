(WBRE/WYOU)-- Dennis Driscoll may own and operate a hometown hardware store in West Pittston, but 18 years ago, he was responding to the worst terrorist attack in U.S. history.

On September 11, 2001, a terrorist attack at the World Trade Center in New York City left nearly 3,000 people dead. 18 years later, we remember not only the victims but the first responders who answered the call.