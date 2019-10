ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- So who wrote the letter? The Ashley Police and Fire Departments were searching for the author of two letters of admiration sent anonymously to them in the mail. They finally found the young boy and he got to meet his heroes.

Officials in Ashley finally found the author of the letters of admiration that were sent to them anonymously last month. Seven-year-old Tyler Stefanovich sent the letters in the mail in August. His mother, Lisa Baker, says he had written them and asked to drop them off in the mailbox on his way to school.