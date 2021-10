JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It's almost time for the candy to be handed out with Halloween just days ahead. One family has gone all out with decorations since the pandemic began.

The Munley family on Mary Jo Drive in Jessup puts the prolific horror icons on display right in their front yard. Freddy Krueger, Michael Myer, as well as Beetlejuice light up the chilly fall nights.