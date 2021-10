(WBRE/WYOU) — Some may know the feeling of walking up to your car and seeing a bright-colored boot on the tire, but what about a barnacle? Owner of Wreck Towing & Recovery David Basala recently started using the device to disable vehicles in the Hazleton area.

He is the only person using the devices in NEPA. The way it works is, he places the device on a car, sets a code, and the device suctions itself to the window with 1000 psi.