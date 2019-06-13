Keep WBRE!

Eyewitness News Webcast: Thursday, June 13th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An overnight fire destroys a popular bar in Wayne County. Plus, West Pittston leaders are officially taking the first steps when it comes to providing flood protection. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos