WBRE/WYOU-TV: New details in the investigation of a fatal fire, that killed an 11 year old boy. Plus, a local borough is working to get its own zip code, after problems associated with the US Postal Service. For those stories, and today’s forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
Eyewitness News Webcast: Thursday, July 11th
