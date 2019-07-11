Eyewitness News Webcast: Thursday, July 11th

BRETTON WOODS, N.H. (AP) — It seems bears enjoy a good view just like any other visitor to the White Mountains in New Hampshire.

A photo snapped June 29 by an employee at the Omni Mount Washington Resort shows a black bear holding onto a rail on the veranda and looking out. The photo was taken around 5 a.m. and the employee, Sam Geesaman, said he had only wanted to get a photo of the sunrise.