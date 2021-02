POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) The pandemic has continued to take a toll on tourism and hospitality. In schuylkill county it's all about hard work, good food and community.It's played a crucial role thus far and that won't stop anytime soon.

"We're coming up on a year since Governor Wolf mandated the initial shutdown was right after St. Patrick's day last year," said local small business owner Savas Logothetides. "It has been a rough year, i mean it really has been especially for small business."