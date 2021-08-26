Eyewitness News Webcast: Thursday, August 26th

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WBRE/WYOU-TV: Governor Wolf calls on lawmakers to mandate masks in schools. Plus, Geisinger will now require all employees to get the COVID vaccine. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos