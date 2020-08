MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Department of Human Services say they are working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

“First and foremost, our shared goal is to protect the residents and staff at the facility – and all long-term care facilities in the commonwealth – as we battle COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said in a statement. “Today, the Department of Health took another step to help Milton by placing a temporary manager at the facility to ensure proper infection control procedures are being followed and that the operators of the facility are doing their job to protect residents and staff. Keeping this virus out of nursing homes is on all of us, and we must all do our part – starting with wearing a mask when we are around other people.”