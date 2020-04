(WBRE/WYOU) – The most recent update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows nearly 1700 new cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth. Plus, with Hazleton remaining a coronavirus “hot zone,” Congressman Matt Cartwright and Mayor Jeff Cusat hold a news conference to emphasize local guidelines.

Catch those stories, plus your local forecast, in the Eyewitness News Webcast for Thursday, April 9th.