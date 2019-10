DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Those traveling through Luzerne and Lackawanna County this afternoon should plan accordingly as several road closures will be in effect during Vice President Mike Pence's stop in our area.

Vice President Pence is expected to fly into the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport just before 3:30 pm. He will then head to the Schott Glass Factory in Duryea to celebrate the manufacturer's 50th anniversary. There he will give a speech highlighting the Trump Administration's efforts to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.