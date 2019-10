(WBRE/WYOU) -- A celebration of all things Irish may be five months away, but that's not stopping organizers from getting ready now.

Scranton Saint Patrick's Parade Committee held a Countdown to Parade Day 2020 fundraiser Saturday at Cooper's Seafood House. Besides watching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle the USC Trojans, organizers kicked off a fundraising raffle. The grand prize is an all-expense 8-day roundtrip for two to Ireland next August which includes the Notre Dame/Navy football game in Dublin.