Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, March 1st

WBRE/WYOU-TV: An arrest is made following a deadly shooting in Clinton County. Plus, a body is pulled from the Susquehanna River in Northumberland County. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
by: Sean CoffeyPosted: / Updated:
WBRE/WYOU-TV: An arrest is made following a deadly shooting in Clinton County. Plus, a body is pulled from the Susquehanna River in Northumberland County. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.