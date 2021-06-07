Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, June 7th

BRAINTRIM TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 44-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Route 6 in Braintrim Township, State Police announced Monday.

Police say the victim, James Fluck of Hellertown, was hit by a driver identified, as James Shedden, just after 9:00 p.m. on Saturday.