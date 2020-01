ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- If you stopped by Griffin Pond Animal Shelter on Sunday you might have been surprised to see people walking around the cat rooms carrying books. The shelter held the first day of a new program called 'Pages for Purrs'. Children and adults could sit with the shelter's cats and read to them. Jimmy Mancus, the Behavior Coordinator for the shelter, says people often misunderstand cats' needs.

"Like in the home cats run around and interact with people in the shelter so it's really important for them to come in and just interact with the cats," Mancus said.