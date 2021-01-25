Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, January 25th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: State Police are investigating a death in Schuylkill County as one person is arrested. Troopers say the incident is believed to have started as a domestic dispute that escalated to a physical altercation between a grandson and his grandmother. Plus, a fire destroyed a home in Butler Township Friday, killing two and severely injuring another person. A family friend is now trying to help with a GoFundMe page. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

