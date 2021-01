WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Millions have done their part in masking up and social distancing to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

While we've had to adapt to things outside hospital walls to make sure we don't need to go in, more than 3,000 Geisinger employees alone have had to adapt and overcome to make sure anyone who does is in a safe environment.