Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, December 6th

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several Gerrity's Supermarkets will be opening COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Lackawanna County over the next two weeks.

According to a press release, Gerrity's Supermarkets and Lackawanna County have partnered together and will offer a free $50 Gerrity's gift card to the first 100 people who get their first dose of the vaccine within the clinics.