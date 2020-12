HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has provided updates on the Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard and encourage Pennsylvanians to take precautions to keep themselves safe during the COVID-10 pandemic.

Over the last seven days an increase of 60,412 COVID-19 cases was reported statewide. The percent positivity is now 16.2% and all 67 counties with substantial transmission status.