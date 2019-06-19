Keep WBRE!

Eyewitness News Webcast: June 19th, 2019

Three men are facing charges five years after a violent home invasion. Plus, a woman is facing animal cruelty charges after her pets were found in a home covered in filth. For those stories, and your forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

