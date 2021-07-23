Eyewitness News Webcast: Friday, July 23rd

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WBRE/WYOU-TV: Two men are injured in a stabbing and shooting. Plus, police are investigating after a body is found in a dumpster in the Poconos. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos