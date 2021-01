WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — 2020 will be history in a few hours and there's little doubt that, for many people, 2021 can't come soon enough. We are taking a look back at some of the top stories in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania from 2020… And of course one of the biggest stories — the 2020 election.

Our region was once again a political flashpoint in the presidential race. President Trump and now President-Elect Joe Biden made several stops in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. For the first time in Pennsylvania history, mail-in ballots played a key role in just about every race.