Eyewitness News Webcast: 6.20.19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Lycoming County Coroner confirms that parts of two human legs were found in the Susquehanna River last month. Plus, a major construction project in Schuylkill County will impact drivers for the next two years.

Watch those stories, plus your local forecast, in the Eyewitness News Webcast for Thursday, June 20th.

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.