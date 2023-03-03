EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s Read Across America week to commemorate the birthday of Theodor Geisel, better known as Doctor Seuss.

In honor of that Eyewitness News anchor, reporter Mark Hiller visited the Cookie Corner in Wyoming this afternoon.

He read to nearly 2 dozen children. The kids heard Dr. Seuss’s classic ‘Green Eggs and Ham’.

The children are currently learning about rhyming and the importance of reading.

Mark was very busy today, this Friday morning he visited riverside elementary east. He read “one vote, two votes, I vote, you vote” to all of the fourth-grade classes.

He said the kids were great.