EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — 28/22 Eyewitness News Reporter Nicole Rogers spent Monday morning with students at Pocono Self Defense School, and spent Tuesday at the hospital.

She learned a few moves in the process—including how to break a board, along with her hand.

Live on Eyewitness News at 6:00 a.m., she broke the board and went to grab the microphone, when she noticed her fingers wouldn’t move.

Rogers finished the live shot with grace, tossing it back to the anchors. Off-camera, she realized she could no longer use her right hand.

She went to the doctor and it’s all patched up in an ace bandage. Nicole will be OK and laughs looking back at the experience.