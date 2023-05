EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — We want to pass along an update about Eyewitness News!

On Monday, we learned we were awarded a regional Murrow Award for breaking news for our coverage of the I-81 crash caused by snow squalls.

We won for our coverage in the 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., and 11:00 p.m. newscasts back in March of 2022.

Wonderful work by our entire staff and we are very proud of this accomplishment.