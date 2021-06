WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS — If you’ve got the need for speed, we’ve got what you’re looking for.

Some of the best drivers in the world will be going bumper-to-bumper in a double header at Pocono Raceway this weekend.

You check out all the action with an Eyewitness Sports special, called “Thunder in the Poconos” Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. on WYOU.