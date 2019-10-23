Eyewitness News Play of the Week Nominees

(WBRE/WYOU) -- Those who stopped by the McDonald's drive-through in Stroudsburg for a bite to eat Tuesday helped a good cause.

The Pocono Raceway, East Stroudsburg University and other volunteers teamed up to help serve customers at the restaurant. It is part of the McUnited Way Night. 20 percent of all drive-thru purchases during the busy dinner hour was donated to the Pocono Mountains United Way's annual campaign.