SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News Meteorologist Logan Westrope stopped by I’m Big Now Learning Center in Shavertown for a school visit.
He talked about different types of weather during different seasons, a typical day doing the weather on TV, sang weather songs, and they could ask him questions.
Eyewitness News Meteorologist Logan Westrope Visits Local School
