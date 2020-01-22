Eyewitness News Meteorologist Logan Westrope Visits Local School

SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News Meteorologist Logan Westrope stopped by I’m Big Now Learning Center in Shavertown for a school visit.

He talked about different types of weather during different seasons, a typical day doing the weather on TV, sang weather songs, and they could ask him questions.

