LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The evening team at Eyewitness News visited State Street Elementary for Read Across America week.

Anchor Nick Toma was honored to be invited to read to Miss Aed’s fourth-grade class at State Street Elementary in Larksville, Luzerne County Thursday morning.

In honor of Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Toma read the classic Green Eggs and Ham.

Did you know that Dr. Seuss, Theodor Geisel, did all of his own illustrations?

After the reading, there was a question and answer session.

Anchor Candice Kelly also celebrates dr. Seuss with Mrs. Hoover’s third-grade class at State Street Elementary in Larksville Thursday morning.

She read two books today, The Cat in the Hat, and The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors.