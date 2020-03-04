Eyewitness News celebrates Read Across America

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News is celebrating our love of reading as we “Read Across America” this week. It’s in celebration of Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

Our Andy Mehalshick visited Mrs. Tona’s first grade class at Solomon-Plains Elementary School in Plains Township on Tuesday. Andy read some classics to the kids, including “Are You My Mother?” and “Hop on Pop.” Andy says the kids asked great questions and were very attentive.

Meanwhile, in Wilkes-Barre, Mark Hiller read to Ms. Perry’s second grade class at St. Nicholas-St. Mary’s School. He read the Dr. Seuss book “Fox in Sox,” Mark says it was a real tongue twister. He says the kids were great and everyone had a lot of fun.

Read Across America has one goal, to get kids reading!