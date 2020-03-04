Eyewitness News celebrates National Read Across America Day

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY Monday, March 2 was National Read Across America Day, which is Doctor Seuss’s birthday.

Several members of the Eyewitness News team headed out to classroom to read to children. Morgan Parrish visited the Lyter Elementary School where she read to two kindergarten classes. She read several Doctor Seuss books including “I Can Read With My Eyes Shut”.

Mark Hiller also visited a classroom at the Old Forge Elementary School. He read “Lubna and Pebble” to Ms. O’Malley’s third grade class. It’s a sweet story about a girl and her father who are refugees fleeing their war-torn home.

Read Across America is meant to encourage children to read. The observance was first held on March 2, 1998.