Eyewitness News anchor receives award

Congratulations are in order Wednesday for one of our own.

Eyewitness News morning anchor Chris Langlois received the 2019 Permanency Advocate Award. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services gave Chris the award for his work in finding kids their forever homes at A Little Love.

Chris accepted the award Wednesday evening at the Department of Human Services’ Permanency banquet at Kalahari.

