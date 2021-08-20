Eyewitness details fatal plane crash at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person saw the tragedy at the airport unfold from her backyard.

This residential community is a short drive away from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. And one of the people who lives here tells Eyewitness News the view from her back porch Friday afternoon took her breath away.

Avoca resident Katie Bonitz shot some video around 12:30 Friday afternoon. She tells Eyewitness News she was home on Vine Street with her husband and baby when they heard planes flying above.

Hoping to get a glimpse of the planes, they went out back to look towards the sky. But to their surprise, she says they saw billowing black smoke coming from the direction of the airport.

“My husband and I were inside on the couch sitting and eating lunch. We heard the jets flying over and we came outside. We wanted to see the jets flying over, and then we look over and saw the big cloud of smoke,” Bonitz said.

Bonitz says it was a sight she never expected to see, let alone from her backyard.