Extra police presence near Hazleton Area High School after fights, vandalism

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Extra police from several departments were posted in the vicinity of Hazleton Area High School Wednesday afternoon after reports of fights and vandalism to property over the last few days.

Police from Hazleton and West Hazleton parked their cars at intersections near the school as students began to dismiss around 2:30pm.

West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio (seen in the video above) spoke with Eyewitness News about the need for the extra patrol units and the need to keep students safe.

