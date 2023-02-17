MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A farm event venue is badly damaged after a fire sparked by an extermination bomb, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Firefighters were called to Wyndswept Farm and Vinyards, LLC. in the 3200 block of Muncy Exchange Road on February 11th just before 1:30 p.m. for a fire.

According to police, the fire started after a smoke bomb meant to exterminate groundhogs caused loose straw to ignite. A fire marshal says the fire caused over $300,000 worth of damage to two barns on the property.

Officials say the smoke bomb was used correctly and have ruled the fire accidental.