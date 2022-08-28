PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERN COUTNY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people came out on Sunday to support local black-owned businesses.

Sunday was the second and final day of the Northeast Pennsylvania Black Owned Business expo at Mohegan Sun Pocono Convention Center. The event highlighted 40 black owned businesses in our area most of which do not have physical storefronts.

“This was an opportunity to be able to introduce their businesses, their services, to the community. So sometimes we’re hidden gems,” NEPA Black Business Expo, Founder and organizer, Janiece Montes.

This was the second annual NEPA Black Owned Business Expo.