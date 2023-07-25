Video Courtesy: Kenny Oberholtzer

ALBRIGHTSVILLE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home was destroyed by flames after an apparent explosion Tuesday morning in Carbon County.

Officials state the explosion happened around 9:30 a.m. on Bradstreet Circle in Albrightsville at a home owned by two families with six kids.

Deputy Chief David Michael of Penn Forest Fire Company 2 stated this is a vacation house for the families and the home is heated by propane tanks.

Courtesy: Kenny Oberholtzer

Roads near the explosion have been shut down for the time being. Neighbors told 28/22 News the explosion caused their house to shake and they said it was “the loudest sound they have ever heard.”

Crews say it took about an hour to contain most of the fire, and no one was inside the house at the time of the explosion.

A state police fire marshall out of Hazleton barracks is investigating the cause of the fire at this time.

28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.