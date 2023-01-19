LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 911 communications center in Lackawanna County was booming with calls Thursday reporting what residents were describing as a very loud explosion.

The calls started coming in around 10:30 a.m. The explosion was heard from Greenfield Township, to Forest City, to Childs.

An official with the Lackawanna County Center for Public Safety tells Eyewitness News a crew was blasting to clear land to install pole lines in the Carbondale area.

There is no word at this time on exactly where the blast originated. We will update this story as information becomes available.