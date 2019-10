(WBRE/WYOU-TV) An early morning explosion in Allentown damaged ten homes and displaced 44 people.

The blast caused one house to collapse.

That sparked a fire that quickly spread and sent residents of the homes running for safety.

According to the American Red Cross, 8 families were impacted by the fire– four other families are displaced due to the demolition of those homes.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Right now no injuries have been reported.