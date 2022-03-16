PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people in our area spent the day outdoors enjoying the weather on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. Once the sunset, officials announced to extend the trail through several communities in Luzerne County.

Sunny skies and a warm breeze made ideal conditions Wednesday for a run on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. It offers more than 70 miles of scenic views and showcases Northeastern Pennsylvania’s natural beauty.

“It’s nice to be outside and it’s like very calming you’re right near the water and you can see like ducks and stuff, so I think it’s cool,” said Celia Emiliani, Scranton.

The trail begins near the confluence of the Susquehanna and Lackawanna Rivers in Pittston, but this area isn’t developed, just yet.

Currently, the southernmost part of the trail is located in Taylor borough near Keyser Creek.

“There’s a lot of interest because this whole gap has been looked at for years, we haven’t really had an answer for the lower valley. The trail to Taylor was built almost 10 years ago, and it’s been kind of, when are you guys going to come down here, what are you going to do down here,” explained Owen Worozbyt, Operations Director & Trail Manager, Lackawanna Heritage Valley Authority.

To explore expansion opportunities, the authority conducted a $20,000 study and presented its findings to the public. They’re taking a look at the lower six miles of the undeveloped trail from Taylor through Pittston, and determining the best possible ways to extend it.

“Riverfront Park in Pittston is our mile-zero. So right under the Fort Jenkins Bridge is technically where we see our trail ending and the Luzerne County Recreation Trail picking up. And the idea is, we would look at getting from there up along the rail corridor, as best we can, back to Pittston junction, and then trying to do some on-road, off-road sections,” Worozbyt said.

The project could take years to complete, but many locals hope to see it happen.

“I like it, it definitely is something good. Hopefully, it gets more people out and about, especially with the nicer weather coming around,” said Brandon Holl, Pittston resident.

Proposed routes within the ongoing feasibility study would include trail development projects in Taylor, Moosic, Old Forge, Duryea and Pittston.

The study was funded by a grant through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Environmental Council.