EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — As parts of North America are seeing wildfires spread, locally, we are seeing the effects.

The jet stream is picking up smoke from wildfires in Canada and the western United States high in the air. As the smoke travels along that jet stream, it creates a haze over the sun and causes it to appear to have a “glow”.

Image captured by Dorinda Danneker Monday night in Williamsport.

The National Weather Service Binghamton (NWS) tweeted the following on Tuesday.