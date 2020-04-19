Explained: Reported COVID-19 deaths increase due to new sources of data

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Sunday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reported 276 new deaths related to COVID-19. She then explained the spike in numbers did not occur in the last 24 hours. Dr. Levine noted the spike was due to several new streams of data the state is using to track deaths related to COVID-19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health uses several different sources to gather data. This includes NEDSS (The National Electronic Disease Surveillance System), their electronic data recording system PA-ELR, as well as information from county municipal health departments. Dr. Levine explained the sum of the deaths reported to these systems was the reason for the increase in deaths reported Sunday.

“Today, the increase in deaths is a culmination of that data validating effort.” Dr. rachel levine

Sunday, the state’s death total in adult patients was brought to 1,112 since the first case was confirmed on March 6th.

Also, Dr. Levine explained that some of the deaths are being reported to the Department of Health with “several causes of death,” with COVID-19 listed as the 4th or even 5th cause of death. Epidemiologists then investigate if that person had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This process takes time. Once deciphered and reported, it results in a large increase in the number of deaths, as it did Sunday.