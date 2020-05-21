Expiring firearm licenses extended through July 31

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Thursday the Pennsylvania State Police announced that Governor Tom Wolf granted an additional extension for licenses to carry firearms permits in Pennsylvania.

This extends permits that expired on March 19, 2020 or later, to July 31, 2020.

The extension is necessary due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts and the resulting closure of some county courthouses and sheriff’s offices.

The previous extension was set to expire May 30.

For more information on carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, click here.