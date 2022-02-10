Experts warn of local cybersecurity threats

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Experts are warning everyone of cybersecurity concerns with the rising tensions between the US and Russia over Ukraine.

“It’d be a gigantic mistake for president Vladimir Putin to move on Ukraine. The impact on Europe and the rest of the world would be devastating,” said President Joe Biden in a press conference earlier this week.

Does this mean northeastern and central Pennsylvania could see the impact? Penn State’s Security and Risk Analysis expert Peter Forster says the answer is yes. He says they could hack our network of pipelines, electrical grids, and powerplants and that’s just the beginning.

“So all of the sudden the hospitals aren’t able to operate. That becomes very localized. We don’t have the records, can’t do surgeries, we don’t know who the patients are because we can’t get into our system when the patients come through the door,” said Foster.

He says it isn’t just Russia. There have been reports and concerns that the Iranians are conducting an advanced persistent threat attack against our critical infrastructure. He also said we need to be worried, not only on how other countries may attack us, but how the U.S. might respond. The possibilities here are really endless.