LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the holidays wrap up, many wait until the new year to say goodbye to their Christmas trees, but experts say that wait could be hazardous.

It’s a way to keep the holiday spirit alive as long as possible, leaving that real tree up well into January. But it can come with a dangerous price.

“If you notice there’s a lot of needles falling off them, or they’re turning brown or they lose the pine smell, it’s about time to get rid of the tree because they’re starting to dry out and that’s when they become a fire hazard,” said Kingston Forty Fort Fire Department Rescue Captain Brian Bloom.

The more trees dry up, the more flammable they become a clear hazard for Christmas trees wrapped in lights.

For those who light candles or fires during the holidays, keep an eye on the flames.

“If there is a fire in the room from some other source, they are good fuel for a fire so they’re going to burn rapidly,” Captain Bloom explained.

If you can’t tell if your tree is dried out by looking at it, there is a way to test your pine.

“Pinch the needles, if they don’t spring back then they’re dry and it’s time to get rid of it,” Captain Bloom added.

For those who aren’t ready to say goodbye to their Christmas trees just yet, there are certain tips and tricks to keep your precious pines for just a little longer.

The long life of your tree starts with its location.

“Where they’re located at in your house depends on how quick they’re gonna dry out; the type of heat you have in your house, if they’re in the room with a fireplace, or if you have hot water baseboard or steam heat. That may dry the tree out quicker,” Captain Bloom continued.

The most important step to keeping your Christmas tree as long as possible, keeping it hydrated.

“Make sure you are watering if you do have a real Christmas tree, make sure you are keeping up on the water,” said Captain Bloom.

Many areas like Kingston do have a Christmas tree clean-up to ensure a safe and easy disposal once your trees are ready to go.