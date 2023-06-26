SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 4th of July is about a week away and on Monday, experts are reminding people about the dangers of fireworks. It’s all about education, and being smart. Don’t set off fireworks after drinking alcohol.

Have a bucket of sand and water handy, and if your clothing catches on fire, you want to stop, drop, and roll.

“I think people don’t realize when you give a 4-year-old a sparkler to run around with you’ve given them essentially a blow torch,” said Scranton Fire Department Fire Chief John Judge IV.

Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

This 4th of July holiday, fire officials urge parents and children to be aware of burn hazards posed by firecrackers, rockets, and even sparklers.

“If they put their fingers in the wrong place they can have significant debilitating injuries that can follow them for the rest of their life,” Fire Chief Judge IV said.

Pennsylvania’s Burn Prevention Network and local city leaders held a press conference at Scranton Fire Department Headquarters Monday morning, to spread awareness about firework safety.

“People are getting hurt, fires are being started, firefighters, policemen are being put at risk, Terry Osborne of Pennsylvania’s Burn Prevention Network.

Keep a bucket of water handy, light fireworks one at a time, then quickly move away. Never try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks.

About 486,000 fire and burn injuries are reported in the United States each year.

“I wouldn’t want anyone to go through what I’ve been through, because burn injuries not only affect the burn survivor but they also affect the whole family,” said burn survivor Leo Woelkers.

Leo Woelkers, a local burn survivor of 13 years, shares what it’s like living with devastating burn injuries.

“I was actually in a medically induced coma for 4 months, then I was in a rehab hospital for four months, and I’ve had multiple surgeries and procedures ever since,” Woelkers explained.

There is currently legislation before Scranton City Council to limit consumer fireworks to four holidays a year; Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, and New Year’s Eve.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti says the legislation doesn’t go far enough.

“They are so so dangerous to be in the hands of people especially people who might be intoxicated so we urge everyone as we go into the holiday weekend, be smart, understand that you can get hurt, it can happen to you, and make sure you’re using those fireworks safely,” said Mayor Cognetti.

The bottom line is firefighters ask you to leave the fireworks, including sparklers, to the professionals. There are fun and safe alternatives to fireworks, such as glow sticks, silly string, and noisemakers.