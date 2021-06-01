Experts urge caution during state reopenings

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – With Pennsylvania fully reopened, we are able to somewhat get back to a normal life. But the message from medical officials is clear, we’re not out of the woods yet.

We’ve talked about that herd immunity statistic for months — 70 percent as a bare minimum for things to effectively open back up and limit community spread. The good news is, we’re getting there.

When it comes to people having at least one dose of a covid vaccine in the Commonwealth, the CDC is tracking more than 67% with vaccination efforts continuing.

A new Washington Post analysis, however, is revealing troubling data about those who are not. Noting that, among unvaccinated people, “The death rate is roughly the same as it was two months ago, and is barely inching down.”

“My takeaway is this – if you’re not vaccinated. At some point you will get infected. That’s really how to look at this analysis I don’t know when, I don’t know how, but you will likely be infected with COVID-19.” says Dr. Kavita Pater, former White House Senior Medical Staff.

The top infectious disease doctor in the nation, Anthony Fauci, in a new interview with The Guardian, warns Americans against declaring “Victory” prematurely -noting – “We still have a ways to go”.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on both case and vaccination rates here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania but to get closer to the finish line it’s all about vaccines, second doses and eventually, herd immunity.